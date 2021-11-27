Mohamed bin Zayed orders disbursement of 3rd housing loans to citizens and exemption of retirees and families of deceased mortgagors from loan repayments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2021) Under the directives of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has ordered the disbursement of housing loans and houses, and residential plots and the exemption of families of deceased and retirees mortgagors from loan repayments.

The housing package, worth a total of AED 10 billion, benefitted 10,032 citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The housing package coincides with the UAE's celebrations of 50th National Day, and reflects the leadership’s commitment to ensuring social stability, enhancing living standards and strengthening citizens’ contribution to the advancement of society.

The package forms part of the Ghadan 21 accelerator programme, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.