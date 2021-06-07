Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Democratic Republic of Congo review regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, reviewed the prospects of growing economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two friendly nations.

This came in a phone call Sheikh Mohamed received from the Congolese president, wherein they explored the efforts made by the two sides within the global battle against COVID-19 to address the pandemic's economic and social fallout.

The two leaders also exchanged views over a number of regional and international issues, with special emphasis on the efforts made to establish peace, stability and development in Africa.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed condolences to the government and people of Congo on the victims of the deadly eruption of Mount Nyiragongo and affirmed the UAE's solidarity with the people of Congo under the current tough circumstances.

For his part, the Democratic Republic of the Congo expressed thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for his sincere feelings to his country and its people.