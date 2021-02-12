UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of Iraq Review Regional Developments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:45 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President of Iraq, Barham Salih, discussed the prospects of further developing the fraternal relations between the two nations.

This came as Sheikh Mohamed welcomed at Al Shati Palace here, the Iraqi leader who congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the success of the Emirates Mars Mission, a significant achievement, which, he described, as a source of pride for Arabs, wishing sustained progress and development for the UAE.

The two leaders discussed an array of issues of regional and international interest, with Sheikh Mohamed reaffirming the UAE’s determination to ensure the stability, security and territorial integrity of Iraq and continued support for their people.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised on the strategic depth the Republic of Iraq represents for the Arab world and the significant role Iraq plays in bolstering joint Arab actin.

Sheikh Mohamed also thanked the Iraqi President for his appreciation of the historic success achieved by Hope Probe.

The two leaders addressed the latest developments of the global battle against COVID-19 and their countries' efforts to stem the humanitarian, economic and health fallout of the virus' spread.

Attending the meeting were, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to US, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, along with the delegation accompanying the Iraqi president.

