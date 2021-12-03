Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Ukraine review promoting bilateral relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky reviewed the prospects of growing their friendship and cooperation ties to the best interest of the two countries' peoples.

This came in a phone call H.H. Sheikh Mohamed received today from the Ukrainian President who congratulated His Highness on the nation's Golden Jubilee, wishing the Emirates and its people further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked the Ukrainian leader for his sincere feelings towards the UAE and its people, wishing his country continued development and prosperity.