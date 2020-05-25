UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Prime Minister Of India Review International Developments

Mon 25th May 2020 | 10:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review international developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Monday received a call from the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on the prospects of further advancing the friendly relations between the two countries.

The Indian leader conveyed Eid al-Fitr greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and wished the UAE more development and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Modi for the good gesture, wishing continuing progress for the people of India.

The conversation covered an array of regional and international developments, primarily the global fight against the COVID-19 and ways of containing the fallout of the pandemic on all fronts.

