Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives French Minister Of Finance

Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Finance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today French Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Le Maire discussed the strategic relations between the UAE and France, especially in the economic, trade, and financial fields and ways to enhance them in the best interest of the two sides.

They also discussed a number of issues of common interest and exchanged views on them.

Among those who attended the meeting at Al Bahr Palace were H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.

H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, and French Ambassador to the UAE, Ludovic Pouille.

