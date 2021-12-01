UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Grand Imam Of Al Azhar

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 06:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb.

During the meeting, held at the Founder's Memorial, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Dr. Al-Tayeb, and discussed with him the ongoing cooperation between the UAE and Al Azhar, most notably in promoting the values of moderation and tolerance, and enhancing dialogue between civilisations. They also discussed a number of issues of mutual concern.

The Grand Imam of Al Azhar congratulated the UAE’s leadership and people on the occasion of the country’s Golden Jubilee and extended his best wishes, lauding the country’s comprehensive development over many decades.

The meeting also addressed the role of the Founding Fathers and their vision to establish the UAE.

During the meeting, Dr. Al-Tayeb gifted Sheikh Mohamed a copy of the Al Azhar Quran, that was published over a period of 20 years and contains Islamic designs inspired by transcripts from the Quran.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC), attended the meeting.

