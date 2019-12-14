(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Kurt Newman, Managing Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the Children's National Hospital in Washington.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the hospital and its competent institutions related to the health sector in the UAE, especially paediatrics, to support efforts to develop innovative healthcare technologies and research on children's health as well as promoting the standards of all health services provided to them.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed emphasised the importance of a partnership with international medical institutions, including the Children's National Hospital, especially since the results of research and its solutions contribute to the progress of mankind and provide better medical treatment services for children.

Dr. Newman extended his thanks and appreciation to the UAE's contributions to humanitarian and health cases globally. He also referred to the Emirati donations worth US$30 million to the hospital for establishing the Research and Innovation Complex at the hospital.

Among those who attended the meeting were Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Yousef Mana'a Saeed Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and the delegation accompanying Newman.