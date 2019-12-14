UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives MD, President And CEO Of Washington's Children's National Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 09:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives MD, President and CEO of Washington's Children's National Hospital

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Kurt Newman, Managing Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the Children's National Hospital in Washington.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the hospital and its competent institutions related to the health sector in the UAE, especially paediatrics, to support efforts to develop innovative healthcare technologies and research on children's health as well as promoting the standards of all health services provided to them.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed emphasised the importance of a partnership with international medical institutions, including the Children's National Hospital, especially since the results of research and its solutions contribute to the progress of mankind and provide better medical treatment services for children.

Dr. Newman extended his thanks and appreciation to the UAE's contributions to humanitarian and health cases globally. He also referred to the Emirati donations worth US$30 million to the hospital for establishing the Research and Innovation Complex at the hospital.

Among those who attended the meeting were Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Yousef Mana'a Saeed Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and the delegation accompanying Newman.

Related Topics

Washington UAE Abu Dhabi Newman Progress United States All Million Court

Recent Stories

18 gamblers rounded up in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago

Urology ward of Lahore General Hospital named afte ..

3 minutes ago

Scientists share details of successful clinical tr ..

3 minutes ago

Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Sunda ..

3 minutes ago

RPO holds open-court

3 minutes ago

Govt updating technical education: Minister

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.