Mohamed Bin Zayed, Romania's PM Discuss Bilateral Ties

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Romania's PM discuss bilateral ties

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 3rd June 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Wednesday a call from Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, during which they discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations binding the two friendly countries in various fields.

The two leaders exchanged views over the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest, including the health, humanitarian and economic impacts of coroanvirus pandemic and the global efforts to contain its spread.

Orban expressed his thanks and gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed for the assistance given by the UAE to help Romania's ongoing preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

