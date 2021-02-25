Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited the final day of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2021, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During his tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed toured several national, Arab and international pavilions, where he was briefed by their officials and representatives about the key products and technologies showcased at the event. He spoke to them about the importance of participating in international exhibitions, such as IDEX, which is a key global platform for exchanging and benefitting from related views, expertise and knowledge, as well as implementing future projects.

The event is also an ideal opportunity to showcase the latest defence and security industry products, including sustainable systems and solutions that will advance the sector’s future and consolidate its role in achieving global peace, security and stability.

Heads of delegations and officials from participating companies commended the success of IDEX 2021, despite its hosting during the extraordinary conditions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, underscoring the UAE’s efficiency in managing international events at all times.

They also noted the effective precautionary and preventive measures adopted by the relevant Emirati authorities to ensure the health and safety of the event’s participants, exhibitors and visitors.

At the end of his tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed thanked the organising committee of IDEX 2021, as well as the event’s partners and volunteers while expressing his happiness at the efforts to host the exhibition and at the relevant work of national cadres.

He also highlighted the distinguished participation, the number of agreements signed and strategic partnerships during the event, in addition to the strict precautionary measures implemented to ensure the safety of all participants.

The wide participation in the event highlights the growing international confidence in the UAE and its capacity to host global events, including global forums covering defence, security and peace and how to address the mutual challenges faced by the entire world, he said in conclusion.