UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits IDEX 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 10:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited the final day of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2021, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During his tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed toured several national, Arab and international pavilions, where he was briefed by their officials and representatives about the key products and technologies showcased at the event. He spoke to them about the importance of participating in international exhibitions, such as IDEX, which is a key global platform for exchanging and benefitting from related views, expertise and knowledge, as well as implementing future projects.

The event is also an ideal opportunity to showcase the latest defence and security industry products, including sustainable systems and solutions that will advance the sector’s future and consolidate its role in achieving global peace, security and stability.

Heads of delegations and officials from participating companies commended the success of IDEX 2021, despite its hosting during the extraordinary conditions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, underscoring the UAE’s efficiency in managing international events at all times.

They also noted the effective precautionary and preventive measures adopted by the relevant Emirati authorities to ensure the health and safety of the event’s participants, exhibitors and visitors.

At the end of his tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed thanked the organising committee of IDEX 2021, as well as the event’s partners and volunteers while expressing his happiness at the efforts to host the exhibition and at the relevant work of national cadres.

He also highlighted the distinguished participation, the number of agreements signed and strategic partnerships during the event, in addition to the strict precautionary measures implemented to ensure the safety of all participants.

The wide participation in the event highlights the growing international confidence in the UAE and its capacity to host global events, including global forums covering defence, security and peace and how to address the mutual challenges faced by the entire world, he said in conclusion.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Event All From Industry Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Verstappen 'not thinking' about succeeding Hamilto ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan HC in UK resumes in-person consular servi ..

20 minutes ago

US govt gifts IT wall to Punjab Health dept fight ..

20 minutes ago

EU holds virus talks as study shows Pfizer jab 94% ..

24 minutes ago

IMF Actively Assessing Risks, Benefits From Digita ..

25 minutes ago

Nearly 12.5Mln Syrians Lack Regular Access to Food ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.