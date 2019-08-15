Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Establishment supports Social Solidarity Fund in Brazil

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2019) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Establishment donated AED100,000 to the Social Solidarity Fund of the Brazilian region of São Paulo, to implement several charity projects.

The financial support was announced during a meeting between Ibrahim Salem Al Alawi, UAE Consul-General in Sao Paulo, and Pia Doria Campus, Governor of Sao Paulo, in the presence of Saleh Zaher Saleh Al Mazrouei, Director of the Establishment.

Al Alawi praised the establishment’s humanitarian efforts, which have reached many countries outside the UAE while stressing that its projects highlight the keenness of the UAE, under the guidance of its leadership, to lead and support charity and humanitarian work around the world.