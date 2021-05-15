(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2021) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, issued Decree No. 22 of 2021, appointing H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, as Chairman of the Court of His Highness Ruler of Dubai.

The Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.