UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Appoints Maktoum Bin Mohammed As Chairman Of Dubai Ruler's Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 04:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed as Chairman of Dubai Ruler's Court

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2021) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, issued Decree No. 22 of 2021, appointing H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, as Chairman of the Court of His Highness Ruler of Dubai.

The Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid From Court

Recent Stories

2,683 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

6 seconds ago

Integrated Transport Centre offers PayBy in Abu Dh ..

12 seconds ago

UAE strongly condemns explosion at Kabul mosque

45 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Paraguayan President on I ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,321 new COVID-19 cases, 1,302 reco ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.