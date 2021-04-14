Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE Strategy for Talent Attraction and Retention

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) The Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Emirati People and Muslims all over the world on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The UAE cabinet meeting was held today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, in presence of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The cabinet received a briefing from Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, about the latest preparations and readiness of all teams and the participation of the UAE federal government entities in the event that is held under the theme 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future'.

Ministries and federal government entities will participate in a wide range of topics including: climate and biodiversity, tolerance and inclusion, travel and communication, food and agriculture, space, water, urban and rural development, knowledge and learning, and health, in addition to other topics that fall under the Expo 2020 program (Humans and Planet Earth), which has been approved by the cabinet.

The cabinet adopted the UAE Strategy for Talent Attraction and Retention, a move that contributes to strengthening the UAE leading position as a preferred destination for living, working and investing.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the strategy aims to place the UAE among the top three countries in talent attraction and availability of highly skilled employees.

Talented residents have been always a crucial part of the UAE journey and achievements, stressing that attracting more talents and creative minds is a key factor of the UAE’s preparation for the future.

The UAE strategy is an integrated national initiative that aims to enhance the country's attractiveness to foreign investments and talents. It serves as a comprehensive framework that allows the country to develop policies to attract talents from all over the world.

The UAE strategy for talent attraction and retention has three main targets: positioning the UAE among the top ten countries in the global talent competitiveness indices, ensuring talents availability across all strategic sectors and to cementing the UAE image as an ideal destination for living and working.

The cabinet also approved the export development policy that sought to increase UAE exports and open new international markets with the aim of supporting the country's foreign trade and increasing the non-oil sectors participation in the GDP.

The policy is a long-term vision for the UAE's foreign trade, it enables the national economy to benefit from opportunities of the economic recovery expected in the current and future stages.

The policy adopts several tools including opening direct communication channels with government entities concerned with trade and investment in the countries of focus, and activating the formation of joint committees.

The cabinet adopted the National Autism Policy that aims at improving the health and well-being of people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and to supporting caregivers. The policy also focuses on upgrading the skills of personal working in ASD centers and raising the efficiency of the services offered.

The UAE government have been launching and implementing initiatives and programs that touch the lives of people with ASD. The National Autism Policy allows these efforts to be moving in a consistent direction to work together to support patients and their families. The Policy ensures that all autistic have full and equal access to the resources they require to achieve their full potential.

The cabinet approved the Sustainability Handbook for federal buildings and roads, which provide policies, procedures and practices of sustainability. The Handbook aimed at developing the regulations to ensure that the legislative framework concerning building codes and road standards help to achieve balance between urban and environmental requirements.

The Handbook implements big data applications that support smart city components to reach the required level of sustainability and improve the living standards. It also utilizes multiple technologies to improve the performance of building and roads services leading to higher levels of comfort.

On the legislative affairs, the cabinet amended the Executive Regulation of Federal Law on Tax Procedures. The amendment extends the tax notification from 10 to 40 working days. The amendment also covers the time limit for issuing the decision of the Federal Tax Authority to reduce or exempt administrative penalties from 20 to 40 working days from the date of receiving the application.

The cabinet approved the issuance of a decision regarding the requirements of the Natural Person Insolvency Law. The law aims at enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE by ensuring the ease of doing business and creating favorable conditions for individuals facing financial difficulties.

The cabinet also approved a decision regarding the exception of the Federal Law concerning Public Associations and Institutions of Public Benefit.