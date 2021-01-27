Mohammed bin Rashid attends closing of Dubai Crown Prince Camel Festival

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended today the closing day of Dubai Crown Prince Camel Festival at Al Marmoom Camel Race Track.

The closing day of the event was also attended by H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

The Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Festival is one of the largest camel racing events of the year and with more than 300 heats. It is second in Dubai only to Al Marmoon Heritage Festival in April, the race season’s grand finale.