UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Attends Closing Of Dubai Crown Prince Camel Festival

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid attends closing of Dubai Crown Prince Camel Festival

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended today the closing day of Dubai Crown Prince Camel Festival at Al Marmoom Camel Race Track.

The closing day of the event was also attended by H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

The Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Festival is one of the largest camel racing events of the year and with more than 300 heats. It is second in Dubai only to Al Marmoon Heritage Festival in April, the race season’s grand finale.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid April Event Race

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,939 new COVID-19 cases, 4,536 reco ..

6 minutes ago

UAE supports GCC’s joint efforts to prioritise e ..

20 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Khulood Al Zaabi nominated to officiate ..

20 minutes ago

Three years of achievements since the introduction ..

20 minutes ago

Cases registered against owners of 2 brick kilns

1 minute ago

Condolence reference held for Journalist

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.