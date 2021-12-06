UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Letter From King Salman On Behalf Of President

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 06:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives letter from King Salman on behalf of President

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, at the Expo 2020 Dubai site, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed received a letter addressed to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, regarding the relations between their countries and ways to develop them in the coming period, taking into consideration their close historical ties and shared goals of their peoples.

In his letter, King Salman extended greetings and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and further progress and success for the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed, in turn, conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to King Salman and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, and his wishes of more prosperity and development to the Saudi people.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Saudi Rashid Progress Saudi Arabia SITE Saud Mohammed Bin Salman 2020 From Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

IESCO secures 7803 dangerous points so far: CEO

IESCO secures 7803 dangerous points so far: CEO

5 seconds ago
 Teachers are role models for students: Shahram Tar ..

Teachers are role models for students: Shahram Tarakai

3 minutes ago
 University of Sindh extends last date for semester ..

University of Sindh extends last date for semester examination forms submission

3 minutes ago
 Kashmir Committee to work with Turkish artiste to ..

Kashmir Committee to work with Turkish artiste to project voice of Kashmiris

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns former IHC judge Shaukat Si ..

Supreme Court adjourns former IHC judge Shaukat Siddiqui's case against removal

3 minutes ago
 Norway club launches QR code jersey to defend righ ..

Norway club launches QR code jersey to defend rights in Qatar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.