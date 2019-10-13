UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Surour Inaugurates 4th National Service Career Fair

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) Sheikh Mohammed bin Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan today inaugurated the 4th edition of the National Service Career Fair, aimed at securing the professional and educational future of cadets after they complete the national service programme.

The event is being organised by the UAE Armed Forces, represented by the National Service and Reserve Authority, in collaboration with INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, with the participation of a number of public and private institutions.

The event will run from 13th-15th October, 2019, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Following the opening ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed bin Surour visited the different participating pavilions, where he was briefed about the job opportunities offered to the participants and the activities and work of the participating organisations and companies, and their endeavour to facilitate recruitment procedures for national service recruits. The inauguration was attended by a number of senior officers of the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces and senior officials of the participating bodies.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates for their continuous efforts to provide job opportunities for UAE citizens.

He also called upon the participating institutions to effectively contribute to providing the best job opportunities to the graduates and help them serve their country.

In its 4th edition, the exhibition is featuring an educational pavilion, with Al Ain University, Zayed University, Abu Dhabi Vocational education and Training Institute, as well as Skyline University College.

The National Service Career Fair is a comprehensive platform that enables all current recruits to meet with employers who are interested in recruiting those who have finished their national service program. While the National Service and Reserve Authority will provide them with all the necessary support and facilitate their recruiting procedures.

While the government and private entities also expressed their full readiness to provide job opportunities and scholarships to the national service recruits, with the aim of attracting the talented graduates of the national service who have a high sense of responsibility and discipline which was instilled in them while performing their national service program.

