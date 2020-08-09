UrduPoint.com
MoHAP Conducts 61,544 Additional COVID-19 Tests In Past 24 Hours, Announces 225 New Cases, 323 Recoveries, One Death

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

MoHAP conducts 61,544 additional COVID-19 tests in past 24 hours, announces 225 new cases, 323 recoveries, one death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced Sunday that it conducted 61,544 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 225 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 62,525.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced one death due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 357.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery, calling on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and social distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted an additional 323 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 56,568.

