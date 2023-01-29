MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2023) The UAE health authorities have launched several innovative health projects in the 48th edition of Arab Health 2023, which began today at the Dubai World Trade Centre and will conclude on 2nd February, 2023.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the Department of Health—Abu Dhabi (DoH), and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) are showcasing a host of innovative initiatives under a single platform dubbed "Emirates Health," bringing the three entities under one roof.



The three bodies have jointly developed some projects on display as part of a unique national initiative to provide curative and digital health services aligned with the country's strategy to establish a sustainable, flexible preventive health system.

Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, described the health authorities’ collaboration under a unified national platform at Arab Health 2023.

He said it is the largest health conference in the region, demonstrating its commitment to developing a competitive, flexible, and effective healthcare sector that aligns with the UAE’s priorities and directions. This comes in the implementation of the leadership’s wise vision to establish an integrated approach and a national roadmap that enhance readiness and improve the capabilities of all vital sectors, including healthcare.

The Arab Health 2023 provides the UAE health authorities with an ideal opportunity to showcase national health projects jointly developed in line with the "UAE Centennial 2071" plan. It aims to build an Emirati generation that keeps pace with scientific developments in medicine and health sciences, actively contributes to scientific research, and works towards a better future for future generations.

The global event also serves as a perfect platform to highlight the UAE’s quality achievements and latest developments in the field of health services.

Additionally, the conference offers exhibitors the opportunity to share their expertise and experiences, stay updated on the latest developments, and establish partnerships with international health institutions to support the implementation of MoHAP's strategy for shaping the future.

In addition to developing health information systems and technologies that conform to global standards, the ministry’s strategy also aims to promote sustainability, forward-thinking, and digital solutions for managing preventive and community health programmes to improve the quality of life and public health in the UAE.

Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: "Under the directives of the wise leadership, the UAE has been able to successfully consolidate its position as a leading destination for healthcare and a hub for life sciences on the global stage. It is a milestone reflected in the growing interest we continue to receive from international healthcare giants that seek to leverage the emirate’s ecosystem due to its advanced infrastructure, diverse population and policies that support research, innovation, and business development.



Under the theme of "the Emirate’s Health,” the Department of Health is proud to participate in Arab Health alongside the Ministry of Health and Prevention and Dubai Health Authority to showcase Abu Dhabi’s pioneering healthcare model and innovative health tech solutions. In this year’s edition of the event, the DoH is set to exhibit its latest projects related to digital health, the genome and precision programme, healthcare in the Metaverse and the integral role of start-ups in resolving prominent challenges across the sector.

"With the health and well-being of the community remaining a top priority, we look forward to meeting our peers from across the world to exchange knowledge and expertise and elevate collaboration across the sector — thereby reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for innovation and life sciences," Al Mansouri said.

Meanwhile, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, stated that the collaboration under one platform and one slogan (Emirates Health) strengthens the UAE's health sector. In addition, it creates a unified working model that aligns the efforts of the three entities towards realising health sustainability and other strategic goals of the UAE and its future aspirations.

Al Ketbi said that the UAE's health sector has many milestones and significant advancements, becoming one of the most advanced globally for its policies, modern and smart technologies, medical sciences, and professional practices. The sector is also known for its highly qualified and experienced personnel.

He reaffirmed that Arab Health had become a perfect venue for highlighting the successes of the health sector and showcasing the unique Emirati health experience.

He lauded the strategic partnership between DHA, MoHAP and DoH. Al Ketbi emphasised the shared commitment to working together towards a brighter healthcare future and achieving the goals outlined in the "UAE Centennial 2071" plan.

During the four-day event, the Emirates Health Platform will witness the launch of an innovative health services package.

It will also showcase a series of pioneering projects and initiatives to build the future of health services by incorporating smart systems and advancing digital health practices.

It will also utilise big data, predictive models, health information systems, and other cutting-edge projects.

Arab Health is an annual event that brings together thousands of healthcare professionals and companies worldwide to showcase the latest products and services in the healthcare industry. This year's edition is being held from 30th January to 2nd February, 2023, and features a wide range of healthcare products and services, including new technologies and innovations such as artificial intelligence.

The exhibition is highly regarded in the middle East and worldwide for focussing on cutting-edge healthcare technology and advancements.

