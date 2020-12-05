MoHAP to showcase latest digital health services at GITEX Technology Week 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, will take part in GITEX Technology Week 2020, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 6th to 10th December, 2020.

During its participation, MoHAP will be showcasing a number of the latest digital health services and sustainable solutions to reinforce the preventive aspect, incorporate smart applications into health services, and deliver healthcare services remotely.

Linking the National Ambulance with the emergency department in the ministry’s hospitals is one of the projects the ministry will highlight at GITEX. It aims to automate patient data during the transfer process to activate the electronic early warning system.

Another project is "Reaya App", which is intended to provide the necessary follow-up for COVID-19 confirmed and suspected cases through the communication between the physician and patient during isolation periods.

For the constant follow up of the patient's status, MoHAP has developed the "Telemedicine Project" to ensure the safety of community members, limit health hazards, and save the effort of commuting between hospitals and outpatient clinics.

The fourth project is an e-system for filing medical and administrative complaints against private health facilities so that the customer can follow up throughout the complaint process.

Also, the Ministry of Health will showcase the new updated version of the smart patient portal dubbed "SHEFAA" to serve the largest segment of patients of all age groups by showcasing treatment services provided by the ministry and other patient-centric services.

Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Support Services Sector, said, "GITEX Technology Week is a sophisticated technology platform, through which MoHAP will use its presence to spotlight state-of-the-are digital health services to upgrade the health system quality.

"This is part of the ministry’s strategy to provide the best smart and digital services to please customers and achieve the standards and enablers of the smart government, in line with the leadership’s forward-looking vision, as well as the UAE Vision 2021 and UAE Centennial 2071.