MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and Italy in field of security

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) Ministry of Interior (MOI) discussed with a number of IDEX 2021 participants means of cooperation in security and policing, during meetings held on the margin of the exhibition currently being held in ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Chairman of the Institutional Development Council at the Ministry, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior received guests from Gambia, Jordan and Italy.

During the meetings, ways to enhance the existing cooperation relations between the UAE and these countries in the fields of police and security work were discussed.