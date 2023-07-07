Moro Hub and Riverbed host event on unified observability solutions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2023) Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), successfully hosted an event in collaboration with Riverbed Technology, a leader in unified observability, to raise awareness among key UAE government entities about the transformative benefits of unified observability.

Held at Burj Al Arab, the event highlighted how Riverbed's market-leading solutions can be seamlessly integrated into Moro Hub's world-class cloud infrastructure, Managed Services Operations Centre.

Unified observability is a groundbreaking approach that empowers IT teams to optimise their device, network, software, and cloud infrastructure, thereby lowering costs and maintaining high employee productivity. By adopting unified observability, organisations can “Shift Left”, enabling all staff to perform tasks typically reserved for experienced IT experts. This liberates senior IT personnel to focus on strategic business initiatives, fostering innovation and driving growth.

Arif Almalik Chief Digital Products Officer of Moro Hub, said, “It was a pleasure to associate with Riverbed Technology on this insightful event.

Moro Hub has always been committed to empowering organizations with the tools they need to succeed in their digital transformation journey, and we are confident that this event was a strategic platform to pave the way for a more innovative and efficient future."

Ghassan Abou Rjeily, Regional Channel Sales Manager, Emerging Market, Riverbed, commented, “The leadership of the UAE continues to champion the advancement of the nation's digital economy as a pillar of the country's long-term success. Together with Moro Hub, Riverbed is committed to empowering government entities to actively support this vision and pioneer new and impressive digital experiences for the businesses and people of the UAE.”

During the event, Moueen Zahreddine, Strategic Accounts Director at Riverbed, delivered an insightful presentation on “From Vision to Reality: The Journey to Unified Observability Starts Today”. He outlined the pivotal role that Riverbed's technology plays in enabling organizations to embark on this transformative journey towards enhanced observability.