Moroccan King Receives Abdullah Bin Zayed

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 12:15 PM

FES, Morocco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) King Mohammed VI of Morocco has received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in Fes, Morocco, to discuss mutual relations and ways to enhance joint cooperation in all fields. The two sides also explored regional and international issues of common concern.

During the meeting yesterday, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also delivered to the Moroccan King a message from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to King Mohammed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and their wishes for Morocco further progress and development.

The Moroccan King, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, and his wishes for progress and prosperity to the UAE.

The UAE Foreign Minister re-affirmed that the leaderships of both the UAE and Morocco share close brotherly ties and are always eager to boost cooperation across all sectors to achieve the common interests of the two countries and their peoples.

