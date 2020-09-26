Musanada completes AED26.2 million maintenance operations for 101 schools across Abu Dhabi Emirate

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2020) The Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, which is part of the ADQ, has completed all the summer maintenance works pertaining to 101 schools across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions at a total cost of approximately AED26.2 million.

The company was keen on completing the maintenance and renovation works as per the agreed plan to ensure the readiness of schools before the commencement of the 2020-2021 academic year.

The completion of school maintenance and renovation works forms part of Musanada’s efforts to provide an exemplary educational environment conductive of efficiency that stimulates the students’ desire for learning besides the academic staff.

"The summer maintenance activities covered 35 schools in Abu Dhabi at a total cost of AED7.2 million, 47 schools in Al Ain region at AED12.2 million and 19 schools in Al Dhafra region at AED6.8 million," explained Eng. Helal Al Blooshi, Musanada’s FM Division Acting Executive Director.

"The total number of schools covered by the periodical maintenance activities throughout the year was 115 for approximately AED16.2 million, including 40 in Abu Dhabi at AED6.8 million, 52 in Al Ain region at AED6.

6 million and 23 schools in Al Dhafra region at a total cost of AED2.8 million," Eng. Al Blooshi added.

The works included preventive maintenance for air-conditioning units, electric panels, alarm and firefighting equipment, safety and control equipment and surveillance cameras. Additionally, there were periodical maintenance works related to lifts, swimming pools and bathrooms; cleaning of water tanks as per the applicable regulations and requirements. The works also included maintenance of building management systems, ensuring that they were linked to the other systems such as air-conditioning and lighting systems, as well as all the health and safety-related works.

"As part of the School Cycle Merger project, Musanada renovated four schools in Abu Dhabi at an estimated cost of AED4.8 million and one school in Al Dhafra at the cost of AED1.4 million. The AED1.9-million renovation works at Al Haneen School in Abu Dhabi included the renovation of the sports hall, the Jiu-Jitsu hall and water closets. This was in addition to painting of walls, internal and external paint works, installation of rubber grounds at the school year and replacement of the external grounds (Pasco)," Al Blooshi added.