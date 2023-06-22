Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners at annual ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2023) The Museum of the Future in Dubai organised a special gala event to honour the museum’s strategic partners and recognise their collective efforts and contribution to the museum.

Senior officials from government entities and leaders from major international companies that have contributed to making Museum of the Future a global knowledge platform and hub for designing the future, attended the inaugural event.

The museum’s partners who were honoured and recognised during the high-profile event included Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Emirates Airlines, Dubai Municipality and Dubai Holding, in addition to SAP, visa, Audi, PepsiCo and Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Member of the board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation and Deputy Managing Director of the Foundation, recognised the important role the museum’s partners play in bringing to life the forward-thinking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Al Olama also affirmed the contribution of strategic partners in ensuring that the museum offers an inspirational window to a brighter and more positive future during his keynote speech, where he also emphasised that the Museum of the Future is at the heart of the UAE’s efforts to boost innovation and drive the global knowledge economy.

He stated, “The Museum of the Future provides the world with an innovative model demonstrating how successful collaboration between government entities and private organisations plays a significant role in designing the future of key industry sectors which have the capability to elevate quality of life and positively impact communities for generations to come. Museum of the Future plays a key role in identifying key innovations and enabling transformative ideas to be harnessed and take shape. This in turn, empowers humanity to develop ground-breaking solutions to future challenges and create a brighter future for all."

Al Olama continued, “Museum of the Future will continue to play a pivotal role as a knowledge platform that stimulates co-operation between local, regional, and international governments, organisations and institutions, and allows us to design how the world could look in decades to come. Partnerships are an important pillar enabling Museum of the Future to develop comprehensive initiatives, projects and platforms that enhance our readiness for future transformation and contribute to continued sustainable development."

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the ten partners, including; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC); Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of MBRSC; Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director-General of MBRSC; Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer of Emirates Airlines; Ahmed Bahrozyan, Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); and Nasser Al Awadi, CEO of business Transformation at Dubai Holding.

The event was also attended by Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director of the Public Sector at SAP in the UAE; Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President and Group Director for the GCC region at Visa; and Ahmed El Dafrawy, Senior Commercial Director, middle East, North Africa and Pakistan for PepsiCo, whilst Audi was represented by Lisa Werkstetter, Director of Corporate and Strategic Planning, Volkswagen Group - Middle East.

During the ceremony, former Paralympic swimmer Jessica Smith delivered an inspiring speech about the role of advanced bionics and futuristic technology in helping people achieve extraordinary success.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, also delivered a speech during which he thanked the distinguished partners of the Museum of the Future for their efforts and outstanding contribution towards making the Museum of the Future a global platform for knowledge and innovation. During his speech, he also highlighted that Museum of the Future is at the heart of the UAE’s efforts to build a strong and sustainable economy, focused on boosting innovation and driving the future knowledge-based economy.

During the proceedings, Lāth Carlson, Executive Director at the Museum of The Future, and Majed Al Mansoori, Deputy Executive Director at the Museum of the Future, also shared a presentation on the important role partners have played in providing futuristic and innovative experiences for the museum’s visitors.

Since opening in February 2022, the Museum of the Future in collaboration with key partners has organised a comprehensive line-up of industry leading events, global conferences, and knowledge forums focused on helping humankind solve ‘unsolvable challenges’ and building a brighter and better future.

The museum has hosted a line-up of government representatives, inspirational speakers, thought leaders, industry trendsetters, sector pioneers and subject matter experts from all four corners of the world to exchange knowledge, harness innovative ideas and discuss ways to develop innovative solutions to future challenges.

The Museum of the Future has dedicated an entire floor to host the innovative "Tomorrow Today" exhibition, which allows strategic partners to display the latest futuristic innovations and inventions, prototypes of robots and artificial intelligence systems, as well as a host of interactive experiences and unique projects that provide visitors with the opportunity to experience what may become a future reality.