Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders, led by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-‎Azhar Al-Sharif, condemns the car-ramming attack that occurred on the streets of New Orleans ‎and the explosion outside a hotel in Las Vegas, United States, both of which resulted in numerous ‎deaths and injuries‏.‏

The Council unequivocally condemns all forms of violence and terrorism that target innocent ‎individuals, emphasising that such acts starkly contrast with the compassionate teachings of islam, ‎all sacred laws, and global conventions and norms.

The Council reiterates its call for collective action ‎to combat all forms of hatred, violence, and intolerance, and to promote principles of dialogue, ‎tolerance, and peaceful coexistence‏.‏

The Muslim Council of Elders extends its deepest condolences to the government and citizens of ‎the United States, as well as to the families of the victims, and prays for a swift recovery for those ‎injured‏.‏