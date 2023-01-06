UrduPoint.com

Muslim Council Of Elders Condemns Terrorist Attack In Central Somalia

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack in central Somalia

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2023) ABU DHABI, 6th January, 2023 (WAM) – The Muslim Council of Elders - under the Chairmanship of Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar - strongly condemned the attack in Somalia's central Hiran region, which resulted in the death and injury of numerous people.

The Council reiterates its firm rejection of such terrorist attacks and violence, which contradict the teachings of all religions, international laws and norms. It called for a unified stand in order to eradicate such vicious acts of terrorism.

The Council expressed its condolences to the people and leadership of Somalia as well as the families of the victims. It also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

