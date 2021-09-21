UrduPoint.com

Muslim Council Of Elders To Organise ‘Media Against Hate’ Conference

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 04:00 PM

Muslim Council of Elders to organise ‘Media Against Hate’ conference

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) The Muslim Council of Elders is set to host the ‘Media Against Hate’ conference on 27-28 September in Amman, Jordan.

The conference - which is held under the patronage of Prince Ghazi bin Muhammed, member of the Muslim Council of Elders and senior advisor to King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan - aims to continue on the path set out at the ‘Arab Media Convention for Human Fraternity’ which was held in February 2020 in Abu Dhabi, and which produced the ‘Media Code of Ethics for Human Fraternity’.

The conference will host several prominent Arab media personalities from various mediums to discuss numerous issues in a number of sessions over its course.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Amman Ghazi February September 2020 Muslim Media From Arab

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get re ..

Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get ready for next general elections

5 minutes ago
 GTR Mena 2021 to shed light on the top e-commerce ..

GTR Mena 2021 to shed light on the top e-commerce barriers and opportunities in ..

20 minutes ago
 UK Investigating Leakage of Afghan Interpreters' D ..

UK Investigating Leakage of Afghan Interpreters' Details on Email - Ministry of ..

5 minutes ago
 Six more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Six more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 The race to vaccinate: why Africa is struggling to ..

The race to vaccinate: why Africa is struggling to get Covid jabs

5 minutes ago
 Enough evidence to charge third Russian over 2018 ..

Enough evidence to charge third Russian over 2018 Novichok attack: UK police

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.