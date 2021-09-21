Muslim Council of Elders to organise ‘Media Against Hate’ conference

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) The Muslim Council of Elders is set to host the ‘Media Against Hate’ conference on 27-28 September in Amman, Jordan.

The conference - which is held under the patronage of Prince Ghazi bin Muhammed, member of the Muslim Council of Elders and senior advisor to King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan - aims to continue on the path set out at the ‘Arab Media Convention for Human Fraternity’ which was held in February 2020 in Abu Dhabi, and which produced the ‘Media Code of Ethics for Human Fraternity’.

The conference will host several prominent Arab media personalities from various mediums to discuss numerous issues in a number of sessions over its course.