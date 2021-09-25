Nahyan bin Mubarak: German participation in Expo 2020 Dubai an important addition to the international event

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today received at the ministry, Prof. Dr. Verena Lepper, Curator of Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung (Egyptian Museum and Papyrus Collection) in Berlin, and co-founder of the Arab-German Young academy of Sciences and Humanities (AGYA).

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomed Dr. Lepper, emphasising that the UAE-German strategic ties are growing and developing, due to the support of the leadership of the two friendly countries for the benefit of the aspirations of the two peoples.

Sheikh Nahyan noted that German participation in Expo 2020 Dubai embodies the depth of the strategic relations between the two countries, stressing that this participation represents an important addition to Expo 2020, the largest cultural event worldwide, that will be opened on the 1st October to enhance international cooperation under one umbrella for the sake of humanity.

From her side, Prof. Dr. Lepper stressed that the UAE plays an exceptional role model in promoting human solidarity and enhancing pillars of peace, tolerance and dialogue among the nations.

She added that Expo 2020 Dubai stands as a gateway of hope from the UAE to the world, especially in the current global circumstances, which will strengthen international cooperation and contribute to promoting prosperity for all.