Nahyan bin Mubarak launches 'Virtual Knowledge Exhibition'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, launched the first edition of the Virtual Knowledge Exhibition, held under the title, "Coexistence Based on Knowledge."

The five-day exhibition is organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, with the participation of 150 publishers and 87 writers and intellectuals.

The launch was attended by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; artist Farouk Hosny, former Egyptian Minister of Culture; Afraa Al Saberi, Director-General of the Office of the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Dr. Sultan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, ECSSR; Saeed Mohammed Ali Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Dr. Arif Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of the Khalifa University of Science Technology; Dr. Mohammed bin Garash; writer Rashid Al Khayoun; Dr. Fatima Saeed Al Shamsi, Deputy Director of the Paris Sorbonne – Abu Dhabi University for Academic Affairs; Ambassador Khalid Fathalrahman, Director of the Department of Dialogue and Cultural Diversity at the ICESCO; Dr. Majdi Haj Ibrahim, Programmes Expert at the ICESCO, and Dr. Mohammed Saleh Al Mualej, Head of the Arab and International Exhibition Commission.

In his speech at the launch, Sheikh Nahyan said, "We, in the UAE, are keen to know others, explore their histories and cultures, and reinforce our friendships and cooperation, as we are following the legacy of the great founder of the country, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a historic leader, who taught us that tolerance and coexistence mean living in peace with others, positively being open to them, and providing everyone with decent lives. This is how to achieve sustainable development and settle conflicts, by promoting compassion and peace around the world."

"Our precious country, led by its leadership, is following the path of the Founding Father by making tolerance the cornerstone of the journey of the community, in light of a strong commitment to developing people and building their capacities. This exhibition is the continuation of the project, entitled, ‘A Thousand Innovative Works in the Areas of Tolerance and Human Fraternity,’ which was launched last year by the ministry," he added.

Sheikh Nahyan then called upon the public to explore the over 17,000 innovative works showcased at the exhibition and participate in its seminars and workshops, hoping that it will become an annual event for readers, writers and publishers, to promote the role of tolerance and coexistence around the world.