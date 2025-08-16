Open Menu

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2025 | 02:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi sports Council.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, patron of the opening ceremony, launched the festival’s first move through artificial intelligence, in the presence of Tarim Matar Muhammad Tarim, President of the UAE Chess Federation, and Hussein Abdullah Al Khouri, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan reviewed the festival’s activities and inspected the various competitions coinciding with the opening ceremony, marking the official launch of the tournament in a competitive atmosphere among participants from across the world.

