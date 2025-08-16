Nahyan Bin Mubarak Opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2025 | 02:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi sports Council.
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, patron of the opening ceremony, launched the festival’s first move through artificial intelligence, in the presence of Tarim Matar Muhammad Tarim, President of the UAE Chess Federation, and Hussein Abdullah Al Khouri, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club.
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan reviewed the festival’s activities and inspected the various competitions coinciding with the opening ceremony, marking the official launch of the tournament in a competitive atmosphere among participants from across the world.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival
Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..
UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution treaty
Gaza death toll rises to 61,827
UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day
Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..
CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit
More Stories From Middle East
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival1 minute ago
-
US-Russia summit begins in Alaska32 minutes ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of rescue helicopter crash3 hours ago
-
UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution treaty4 hours ago
-
Gaza death toll rises to 61,8275 hours ago
-
UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip5 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day6 hours ago
-
Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stances in support of Pa ..6 hours ago
-
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia7 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new settlement units in West ..8 hours ago
-
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlement units in West Bank8 hours ago
-
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads9 hours ago