President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlement units in West Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) Mohammed Ahmed Al Yammahi, President of the Arab Parliament, condemned the announcement by Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich approving the construction of 3,400 new settlement units in the E1 area, located between Jerusalem and the West Bank.
In a statement issued today, Al Yammahi said this announcement constitutes a blatant challenge to international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions, foremost among them the UN Security Council resolutions affirming the illegality of settlements.
He reaffirmed the Arab Parliament’s categorical rejection of the policy of escalating settlement activity aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause and eradicating the Palestinian presence.
He held the occupation entity fully responsible for such actions, describing the move as a dangerous escalation of illegal settlement policies, within a systematic plan to impose a fait accompli on the ground and Judaize Palestinian lands.
Such actions, he warned, completely undermine the prospects for achieving a just peace and destroy the internationally recognised two-state solution.
Al Yammahi called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council and the sponsors of the peace process, to shoulder their legal and moral responsibilities, take effective measures to halt these violations, and ensure the occupation entity is held accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people, their land, and their holy sites.
He also urged immediate action to stop the dangerous escalation of settler terrorism, which will only lead to further escalation, tension, and instability.
