CM Maryam Nawaz Arrives In Thailand On Official Visit
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 15, 2025 | 06:25 PM
Punjab CM landed at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, where Pakistani Ambassador Rukhsana Afzal and senior officials welcomed her and the accompanying delegation
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived in Thailand on the first leg of her official foreign visit.
She landed at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, where Pakistani Ambassador Rukhsana Afzal and senior officials welcomed her and the accompanying Punjab delegation.
Senior Thai government officials were also present at the airport to receive the Chief Minister and the high-level Punjab delegation, underscoring the importance of the visit.
