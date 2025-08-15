Open Menu

CM Maryam Nawaz Arrives In Thailand On Official Visit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 15, 2025 | 06:25 PM

CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit

Punjab CM landed at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, where Pakistani Ambassador Rukhsana Afzal and senior officials welcomed her and the accompanying delegation

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived in Thailand on the first leg of her official foreign visit.

She landed at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, where Pakistani Ambassador Rukhsana Afzal and senior officials welcomed her and the accompanying Punjab delegation.

Senior Thai government officials were also present at the airport to receive the Chief Minister and the high-level Punjab delegation, underscoring the importance of the visit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thailand Punjab Visit Government Airport

Recent Stories

CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official vi ..

CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit

2 minutes ago
 Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public r ..

Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads

29 minutes ago
 WhatsApp rolls out new features, including schedul ..

WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls

34 minutes ago
 Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

42 minutes ago
 CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest ed ..

CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX

43 minutes ago
 American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at ..

American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37

1 hour ago
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Ji ..

Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..

1 hour ago
 Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-N ..

Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

1 hour ago
 KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three kille ..

KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed

2 hours ago
 Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records ..

Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission

2 hours ago
 Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI ..

Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu ..

UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan