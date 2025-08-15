Open Menu

Gaza Death Toll Rises To 61,827

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) Palestinian medical sources reported that 51 Palestinians were killed and 369 injured in Israeli bombardments targeting various areas of the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.

The death toll from the war waged by Israel on the Gaza Strip since 7th October 2023 has risen to 61,827, with 155,275 injured. Since 18th March this year alone, 10,300 people have been killed and 43,234 injured.

Hospitals in Gaza also received 17 fatalities and 250 injuries among those attempting to reach humanitarian aid during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of victims of the so-called “bread crisis” to 1,898 deaths and more than 14,113 injuries.

In addition, hospitals recorded the death of a child from starvation and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, raising the overall total of hunger-related deaths to 240, including 107 children.

Related Topics

Injured Israel Gaza March October From

Recent Stories

Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

41 seconds ago
 UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day

46 minutes ago
 Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League ..

Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..

1 hour ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..

3 hours ago
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s a ..

President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..

3 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official vi ..

CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit

4 hours ago
 Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public r ..

Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads

4 hours ago
 WhatsApp rolls out new features, including schedul ..

WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls

4 hours ago
 Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

4 hours ago
 CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest ed ..

CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East