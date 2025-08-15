Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) Palestinian medical sources reported that 51 Palestinians were killed and 369 injured in Israeli bombardments targeting various areas of the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.

The death toll from the war waged by Israel on the Gaza Strip since 7th October 2023 has risen to 61,827, with 155,275 injured. Since 18th March this year alone, 10,300 people have been killed and 43,234 injured.

Hospitals in Gaza also received 17 fatalities and 250 injuries among those attempting to reach humanitarian aid during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of victims of the so-called “bread crisis” to 1,898 deaths and more than 14,113 injuries.

In addition, hospitals recorded the death of a child from starvation and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, raising the overall total of hunger-related deaths to 240, including 107 children.