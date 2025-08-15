Open Menu

UAE Carries Out 72nd Airdrop Of Aid Over Gaza Strip

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 09:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has continued its humanitarian support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, today conducting its 72nd airdrop of aid under Operation Birds of Goodness, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and with the participation of Germany, Italy, Belgium, France, and Singapore.

The shipment included quantities of essential food supplies, prepared with the support of UAE-based charitable institutions and entities, to help meet the needs of residents amid the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

With the completion of this airdrop, the total amount of aid delivered by air under the operation has exceeded 3,972 tonnes of various relief items, including food and essential supplies, underscoring the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening their resilience.

These initiatives highlight the UAE’s leading role in international relief work, by mobilising regional and international efforts and reinforcing a humanitarian giving approach to ease the suffering of those affected in crisis areas.

