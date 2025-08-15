UAE Carries Out 72nd Airdrop Of Aid Over Gaza Strip
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 09:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has continued its humanitarian support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, today conducting its 72nd airdrop of aid under Operation Birds of Goodness, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and with the participation of Germany, Italy, Belgium, France, and Singapore.
The shipment included quantities of essential food supplies, prepared with the support of UAE-based charitable institutions and entities, to help meet the needs of residents amid the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Strip.
With the completion of this airdrop, the total amount of aid delivered by air under the operation has exceeded 3,972 tonnes of various relief items, including food and essential supplies, underscoring the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening their resilience.
These initiatives highlight the UAE’s leading role in international relief work, by mobilising regional and international efforts and reinforcing a humanitarian giving approach to ease the suffering of those affected in crisis areas.
Recent Stories
UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day
Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..
CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip30 seconds ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day31 minutes ago
-
Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stances in support of Pa ..1 hour ago
-
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia2 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new settlement units in West ..3 hours ago
-
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlement units in West Bank3 hours ago
-
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads4 hours ago
-
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX4 hours ago
-
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai5 hours ago
-
Japan tea ceremony master, peace champion Sen Genshitsu dies at 1025 hours ago
-
UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshitsu6 hours ago
-
FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award8 hours ago