UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of India On Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 09:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu of the Republic of India on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Droupadi Murmu and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.
