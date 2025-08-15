UN Regrets Lack Of Consensus On Plastic Pollution Treaty
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 10:45 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed regret that international negotiations on a legally binding instrument to address plastic pollution, including pollution in the marine environment, concluded without reaching consensus, despite intensive efforts made on the matter.
In a brief statement issued today by the Secretary-General’s office, he welcomed the determination of UN member states to continue working towards ending plastic pollution and to remain engaged in the process, united in their goal to achieve “the treaty the world needs to confront this immense challenge facing people and the environment”.
