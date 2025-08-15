Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads

(@Abdulla99267510)

AJMAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2025) The Ajman government has officially banned the use of electric scooters on all public streets to ensure the safety of residents, local authorities confirmed.

Police stated that riding any type of electric scooter on public roads is strictly prohibited.

The decision follows safety concerns and aims to prevent accidents involving pedestrians and commuters.

Last month, authorities had issued an advisory instructing electric scooter and e-bike users to comply with traffic regulations.

The new ban enforces these rules more strictly, making violations subject to legal action.