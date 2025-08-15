Open Menu

UAE Expresses Solidarity With Pakistan, Conveys Condolences Over Victims Of Rescue Helicopter Crash

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 11:30 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of rescue helicopter crash

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan over victims of floods and landslides as a result of heavy rainfall in the north of the country, which led to dozens of deaths and substantial damage to property

The UAE also conveyed its condolences over the victims of a helicopter crash during a rescue mission, which resulted in the deaths of its crew members.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Pakistan over these tragedies, along with its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

