Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Launches Seasonal Flights To Yekaterinburg, Russia
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 07:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has launched seasonal flights between Abu Dhabi and Yekaterinburg, Russia.
The service will operate twice weekly from 27th October 2025 to 27th March 2026, connecting Zayed International Airport and Yekaterinburg’s Koltsovo International Airport.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operates a fleet of 12 Airbus A320 aircraft.
