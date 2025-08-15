Open Menu

Jordan’s Permanent Representative To Arab League Praises UAE’s Historic Stances In Support Of Palestinian People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 08:45 PM

Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stances in support of Palestinian People

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) Jordan’s Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Amjad Adaileh, praised the efforts of the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support the Palestinian people through urgent relief initiatives.

These include sending hundreds of aircraft and ships loaded with food, medical supplies, and shelter materials, as well as establishing the UAE field hospital in Gaza and dispatching relief convoys through Jordanian territory to the Strip.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) today, Adaileh commended the UAE’s historic and steadfast positions toward the Palestinian people, and its consistent commitment to extending a helping hand to its Arab brothers during the most difficult circumstances. He also praised its cooperation with Jordan and other Arab countries to alleviate Palestinian suffering and strengthen their resilience on their land.

Adaileh highlighted the joint UAE–Jordan humanitarian effort via the Jordanian land bridge and the air drops carried out by both countries to deliver aid. He noted that the UAE and Jordan are working together to transport assistance to the Gaza Strip overland from Jordan, with dozens of trucks carrying humanitarian supplies entering daily.

He stressed that the UAE and Jordan will never abandon the Palestinian people, pointing to the presence of both Emirati and Jordanian field hospitals in the Strip to treat Palestinians and provide healthcare. He also noted that both countries are receiving and treating the wounded and injured from Gaza in their hospitals.

Adaileh concluded by emphasising that tangible actions and concrete assistance are the strongest proof of the Arab effort to support the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Related Topics

Injured Egypt Gaza UAE From Arab

Recent Stories

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..

2 hours ago
 President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s a ..

President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..

2 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official vi ..

CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit

2 hours ago
 Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public r ..

Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads

3 hours ago
 WhatsApp rolls out new features, including schedul ..

WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls

3 hours ago
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

3 hours ago
 CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest ed ..

CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX

3 hours ago
 American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at ..

American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37

3 hours ago
 Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Ji ..

Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..

4 hours ago
 Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-N ..

Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

4 hours ago
 KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three kille ..

KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East