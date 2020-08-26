Nasdaq Dubai signs agreement to attract Chinese listings to Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) Nasdaq Dubai has announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Hong Kong-based Zhongtai Financial International and Beijing Tian Tai Law Firm Shanghai Branch, to support Chinese companies that wish to list on the middle East’s international financial exchange.

Under the agreement, the three parties will use their expertise to provide support and guidance to Chinese companies that wish to carry out initial public offerings, IPOs, on Nasdaq Dubai as well as list bonds, real estate investment trusts, REITs, funds and other securities.

The agreement also covers the deposit of securities into the exchange’s Central Securities Depository. In the case of shares, this will enable companies to join Nasdaq Dubai’s Private Market, which can be the start of a journey towards a capital market transaction.

Hamed Ali, Chief Executive of Nasdaq Dubai and Deputy Chief Executive of Dubai Financial Market, said, "Building on the close relationship between the UAE and China, Nasdaq Dubai offers a warm welcome to Chinese companies that seek regional and international investment as well as high global visibility for their businesses as they expand. Investors are eager to support Chinese enterprises that are active inside China’s growing economy as well as pursuing dynamic Belt and Road initiatives. The expertise of Zhongtai Financial International and Beijing Tian Tai Law Firm Shanghai Branch will be of valuable assistance to Chinese issuers as they plan their listing."

Gao Feng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhongtai Financial International, said, "Nasdaq Dubai’s extensive investor links and location in Dubai as the Middle East’s business and finance hub make it an ideal platform for Chinese issuers, as they increasingly see the value of an overseas listing to take their business to the next level.

Our comprehensive international capital markets knowhow, as well as our wide experience in advising companies across China including Hong Kong in equity, bond and other transactions, is at the disposal of Chinese enterprises as they prepare to join Nasdaq Dubai."

The exchange has hosted 19 debt issuances from Chinese companies since 2014, valued at US$11.3 billion. They include two bonds totaling $1.2 billion listed by the Hong Kong branch of China Construction Bank in August 2020 and two bonds totaling $1 billion listed by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in October 2019.

An Tao, Executive Partner of Beijing Tian Tai Law Firm Shanghai Branch, said, "As Chinese companies extend their Belt and Road activities in the UAE and other countries in Asia and Africa, our extensive resources in cross-border transactions including IPOs and bond issuances can help issuers achieve a Dubai listing in a streamlined and straightforward manner. Nasdaq Dubai is positioned to channel investment from a range of institutional and individual investors into Chinese enterprises."

Nasdaq Dubai is a multi-currency exchange that has hosted listings in renminbi, Euros and sterling among others. It is the largest exchange in the Middle East for US-dollar denominated debt listings at $82 billion. Its investor base is spread across more than 100 countries.

Zhongtai Financial International is a subsidiary of Zhongtai Securities Company based in Jinan which has 33 branches across China and is a prominent provider of integrated investment banking services.

Beijing Tian Tai Law Firm has branches in cities across China. Its more than 800 lawyers include experts in a variety of offshore capital markets transactions including Belt and Road activities.