Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of $600 million Sukuk by Kuwait’s Ahli United Bank

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) Nasdaq Dubai today welcomed the listing of a US$600 million Sukuk by Ahli United Bank, one of Kuwait’s leading financial institutions.

The Tier 1 Capital Certificates attracted more than US$1.

7 billion in orders.

The listing underlines the close capital markets’ ties between Kuwait and the UAE, as well as Dubai’s status as one of the world’s largest centre for Sukuk listings with a total value of $76.6 billion.