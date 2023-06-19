National Bank Of Fujairah’s Launches Third Edition Of 'NBF Technology Academy'

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2023) National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has announced the launch of its exclusive “NBF Technology Academy” for the third consecutive year.

Offering a unique opportunity for Emirati technology graduates to receive in-depth training and progressive career opportunities, helping them get “work ready”, this year’s focus is on “Applications Development & AI”, in line with trends in the digital sector, reaffirming the bank’s commitment to developing Emirati talent.

The initiative is also part of NBF’s ongoing efforts to develop the digital knowledge of UAE nationals and equip them with skills they need to achieve their career goals, while contributing to the country’s economic growth.

Commenting on this, Vince Cook, CEO of National Bank of Fujairah, said, “As we continue on our own digital transformation journey, and the UAE’s digital economy continues to grow at pace in line with the UAE leadership’s vision, we are proud to launch the third year of the NBF Technology academy, empowering more students with the digital knowledge and skills to fulfil their career ambitions.”