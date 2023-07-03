Open Menu

NCM To Showcase UAEREP’s Achievements At International Union Of Geodesy And Geophysics General Assembly

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2023) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), is set to participate in the 28th General Assembly of the International Union of Geodesy and Geophysics (IUGG), to be held in Berlin, Germany from 11th to 20th July, 2023.

During the General Assembly, UAEREP will have a prominent presence at the IUGG exhibition from 13th to 18th July, 2023, where it will showcase the program's achievements in advancing rain enhancement research and the progress of its awardee projects.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of NCM and President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), said, "NCM’s participation in the IUGG General Assembly highlights the UAE's continued commitment to actively engaging with international scientific community to advance the rain enhancement research and promote water sustainability. Through UAEREP, NCM continues its endeavour to promote collaboration and innovation to address water security on a global scale.”

During the event, experts from NCM and UAEREP awardees will actively participate in technical sessions organised by the International Association of Meteorology and Atmospheric Sciences (IAMAS).

Ahmed Al Kamali, Rain Operations Executor at NCM will share insights at three different sessions, whereas Doctor Ali Abshaev, UAEREP’s 3rd cycle awardee, and Senior Researcher at the Hail Suppression Research Centre in Russia and Dr.

Paul Lawson, UAEREP’s 2nd cycle awardee and Senior Scientist at Spec Incorporated will present their groundbreaking research works.

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of UAEREP, said, “At IUGG General Assembly, we aim to raise further awareness of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science and its objectives and remarkable achievements among key stakeholders from international organisations. This will help us stimulate broader interest in rain enhancement science as an innovative solution to the global water stress. The event also offers an excellent platform for our awardees and experts to share experience and knowledge gained from their ground-breaking research projects in line with the programme’s efforts to lead collaborative development in the field of precipitation enhancement.”

The UAEREP delegation will also hold meetings with relevant stakeholders to provide updates on the programme's research advancements and explore avenues to foster collaboration with the international scientific community.

