Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:30 PM

New mosque opens at Jumeirah Village Circle

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) A new mosque that can accommodate up to 300 worshippers will open tomorrow, Thursday, at Circle Mall at Jumeirah Village Circle, master developer Nakheel announced today.

The opening coincides with the soft launch of Circle Mall, located in JVC District 11. It is the third mosque to open at JVC, with another four in the pipeline.

Designed to reflect contemporary Andalusian style and featuring a dedicated area for female worshippers, the mosque is positioned on the north-eastern side of the community, close to hundreds of residences and easily accessible from Hessa Street. There is also onsite parking with direct access from Circle Mall’s basement level car park.

Last year, residents celebrated the opening of JVC’s first mosqueMasjid Fatma Sayed Mohammed Yousuf Sharaf – in District 13, followed by the opening of Masjid Slaih Bin Lahij in District 10.

Around 95,000 people currently live at Jumeirah Village Circle, where Nakheel has delivered over 700 villas, 33 landscaped parks and Circle Mall. In addition, more than 440 commercial, residential and hospitality developments by third party investors are either complete or under construction at the community.

Three mosques are also planned for the neighbouring Jumeirah Village Triangle community.

