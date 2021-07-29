UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Niger President Meets Ministry Of Interior Inspector General, Discusses Ties

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:15 PM

NIAMEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger has received Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, and discussed with him ways to enhance bilateral relations in the police and security fields.

President Bazoum expressed his appreciation for the role of the UAE leadership, government and people, and wished the UAE further growth and prosperity.

During his visit to Niger, Al Raisi also met with the Minister of Interior of Niger, Alkache Alhada, and a number of police officials, where they discussed ways to improve ties between them to enhance regional and international security, especially within international organisations.

