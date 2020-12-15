UrduPoint.com
NOC Takes Part In 39th OCA’s General Assembly Meeting In Muscat

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 10:30 PM

NOC takes part in 39th OCA’s General Assembly Meeting in Muscat

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) A delegation from the UAE National Olympic Committee left for the General Assembly Meeting of the 39th Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in Muscat, capital of the Sultanate of Oman.

The meeting, which is being held on Wednesday, 16th December, will decide the host of the 21st Asian Games 2030.

Eng. Azzah bint Suleiman, Assistant Secretary-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs of the NOC, heads the UAE delegation, accompanied by Mohammed bin Darwish, Executive Director of the NOC.

Forty-five Asian NOCs will take part in the meeting. For the first time, the selection of the host city of the Asian Games will be conducted by electronic voting. The meeting, which is being held through video conferencing, will see the attendance of 32 NOC’s in Muscat, while 13 others will be taking part in the meeting.

During the meeting, an elite group of Asian figures will be honoured following the practice of the OCA, which will offer them the Award of Merit for their effective role and significant efforts in the sports arena.

The agenda of the meeting includes signing a contract with the Organising Committee of the Asian Youth Games in Tashkent, 2025. The IOC’s Olympic Solidarity will give a review of the latest sports developments, Gunilla Lindberg, Secretary-General of the Association of National Olympic Committees will brief the attendees on the latest activities of the ANOC.

The meeting includes visual presentations and reports from the organising committees of the Asian Games that will be held in the future. It will also review the latest preparations for hosting the 6th Asian Beach Games (Sanya - China), the 3rd Asian Youth Games (Shantou - China), and the 6th Asian Indoor Games and Martial Arts (Thailand), and the 19th Asian Games (Hangzhou - China 2022).

The agenda includes presenting reports to the Vice Presidents of the Olympic Council of Asia in addition to reports of the chairs of OCA’s sub-committees such as the Athletes Committee, Culture Committee, education Committee, Ethics Committee, Financial Committee, Media Committee, Medical Committee, Women and Sports Committee, and the Sports for All Committee.

The Asian Games are held every four years by the Olympic Council of Asia under the supervision of the International Olympic Committee. The Games see the participation of 45 countries. The upcoming 19th edition will be held in Hangzhou, China from 10th to 25th September, 2022. The edition following that will be held in Aichi Nagoya, Japan in 2026. The first Asian Games was held in 1951 in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

