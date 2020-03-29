UrduPoint.com
Number of coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 52,547

FRANKFURT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19, in Germany has risen to 52,547 and 389 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute, RKI, for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

According to Reuters, cases rose by 3,965 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 64, the tally showed.

RKI said that the data did not show the complete picture as it did not receive any readings from the regional states Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hesse and Saarland.

