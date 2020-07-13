UrduPoint.com
OIC Condemns Houthi Attacks On Civilians In Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, has condemned the Houthi terrorist militia’s launching of booby-trapped drones and ballistic missiles toward the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which were intercepted and destroyed by the forces of Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen this morning.

In a statement today, the OIC Secretary-General, Dr.

Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, reaffirmed the OIC’s support for the efforts of the forces of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen and the OIC’s full stand and solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all its actions to counter this dangerous terrorism.

The Secretary-General held the Houthi terrorist militia and those behind it with money and weapons fully responsible for these terrorist acts targeting civilians and civilian objects inside Yemen and neighboring countries.

