MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 133,044, while the number of recoveries stood at 126,262.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death stood at 1,521, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry pointed out that 10 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 86, of them 26 are in intensive care units.